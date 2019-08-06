As Packaging Amer (PKG) Share Value Rose, Holder Hamlin Capital Management Lowered Position by $1.44 Million; As Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Pier Capital Decreased by $1.06 Million Its Holding

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) by 13.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 81,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.45% . The institutional investor held 525,848 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17 million, down from 607,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Coherus Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.63. About 1.69M shares traded or 53.35% up from the average. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has declined 6.56% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRS News: 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 08/03/2018 – Coherus BioSciences 4Q Loss/Shr 84c; 04/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS RE-SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR CHS-1701; 22/05/2018 – COHERUS OFFERING PRICES AT $14.50/SHR; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-lnduced Neutropenia at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 14,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 414,874 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.23 million, down from 429,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $99.6. About 1.65 million shares traded or 55.54% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Makes Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Close Look At Packaging Corporation of Americaâ€™s (NYSE:PKG) 19% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Packaging Corp of America (PKG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: KeyBanc Downgrades Packaging Corp. of America (PKG) to Underweight – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 EPS, down 13.90% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.23 per share. PKG’s profit will be $179.33 million for 12.97 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual EPS reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Limited Co holds 0% or 4,140 shares. Logan Capital Management Incorporated holds 2,889 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 420,633 shares. Essex Invest Communication reported 0.06% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 156,590 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Botty Ltd has 3,525 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0% or 2,747 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd has invested 0.04% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Leavell Management has 9,100 shares. Yorktown Mngmt Research reported 0.15% stake. Hsbc Public Ltd Com holds 50,859 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Axa has 0.09% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 230,146 shares. Moreover, Guyasuta Invest Advisors has 0.62% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Spears Abacus Advsr Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 4,450 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold CHRS shares while 25 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 62.32 million shares or 5.41% more from 59.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearline Limited Partnership owns 24,723 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.51M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tekla Cap Lc owns 0.17% invested in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) for 315,162 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) or 20,283 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp Inc invested 0% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Jpmorgan Chase & Co stated it has 4.74 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). American Intll Group Incorporated Inc accumulated 33,103 shares or 0% of the stock. Pier Capital Lc owns 525,848 shares. Sivik Limited Company holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) for 225,000 shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) for 4,459 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has 1.57M shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) for 224,698 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). 8,114 are owned by Partner Investment Mngmt Lp.