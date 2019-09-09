As Packaging Amer (PKG) Share Price Rose, Holder Sei Investments Company Increased Stake; Group One Trading LP Increases Position in A10 Networks (ATEN)

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) by 409.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 311,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.37% . The institutional investor held 387,501 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, up from 76,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in A10 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $527.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.86. About 295,609 shares traded. A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) has risen 10.82% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEN News: 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of A10 Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 28/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Against A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN); 10/05/2018 – SCHRODERS SDR.L TAKES 20 PCT EQUITY STAKE IN U.S. COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE LENDER A10 CAPITAL; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of A10 Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 21, 2018; 16/03/2018 – A10 Networks: Investigation Focused on Time Period of 4Q of 2015 Through 4Q of 2017; 04/05/2018 – A10 Capital Receives Growth Capital from Gemspring Capital and Schroders; 16/03/2018 – A10 Networks: Audit Committee Conducting Investigation Regarding Certain Revenue Recognition and Internal Control Matters; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by A10; 15/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN); 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by A10 Networks, Inc

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 11,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 258,243 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.71 million, up from 246,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $100.62. About 656,311 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 328,716 shares to 90,638 shares, valued at $312,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wix Com Ltd (Call) by 4,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,600 shares, and cut its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS).

More notable recent A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why A10 Networks Stock Fell Friday – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A10 +7.7% amid profit beat, board shuffle – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Profitconfidential.com published: “This Is Why ATEN Stock Is on the Verge of a Breakout – Profit Confidential” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A10 Networks: Lack Of Execution Has Negatively Impacted Valuation; Reduction In Expenses Or Sale Needed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Scale Issue For A10 Networks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 10, 2018.

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Makes Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Packaging Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Be Sure To Check Out Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.