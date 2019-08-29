As Packaging Amer (PKG) Share Price Rose, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position; United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Boosted Its Holding by $2.86 Million

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 22,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 125,007 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.66 million, up from 102,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $118.38. About 2.44M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks — Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 15/03/2018 – ZEW KOGENERACJA SA KGN.WA – PGE ENERGIA CIEPLA UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 25.81 PCT FROM 17.74 PCT IN TENDER OFFER; 17/04/2018 – Marken Announces Plans To Add Nursing Services To Home-Based Trials; 25/05/2018 – UPS – MOST RECENTLY, WARREN SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER FOR XEROX CORPORATION; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 19/03/2018 – UPS – CONSORTIUM HAS DEPLOYED A NEW CHARGING TECHNOLOGY IN LONDON; 25/04/2018 – UPS – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF VOLUNTARY PROGRAM WILL BE DISCLOSED AT A FUTURE DATE; 03/05/2018 – LLC AVITRANS UPS STAKE IN RUSHYDRO TO 5.96%

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 56,363 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, down from 59,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $100.07. About 460,822 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 23,944 shares to 990,216 shares, valued at $42.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 159,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,896 shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $897.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 3,548 shares to 133,592 shares, valued at $27.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc.