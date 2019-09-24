As Packaging Amer (PKG) Market Value Rose, Olstein Capital Management LP Trimmed Position; Majedie Asset Management LTD Lifted Stake in Caci Intl (CACI) by $1.00 Million as Share Price Rose

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.20M, down from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $104.13. About 13,588 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (CACI) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 4,919 shares as the company's stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 22,213 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.55 million, up from 17,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Caci Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $228.01. About 2,874 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500.

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.91 EPS, down 14.35% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.23 per share. PKG’s profit will be $180.80M for 13.63 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual EPS reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

