As Packaging Amer (PKG) Market Valuation Rose, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Trimmed Position by $325,215; As Webster Finl Conn (WBS) Stock Price Declined, Md Sass Investors Services Has Raised by $1.74 Million Its Stake

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 56,363 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, down from 59,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $101.25. About 1.09 million shares traded or 4.15% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (WBS) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 34,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.54% . The hedge fund held 448,350 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.72M, up from 413,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Webster Finl Corp Conn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $48.35. About 828,288 shares traded or 29.80% up from the average. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINL BOOSTS COMMON DIV TO $0.33 FROM $0.26,; EST. $0.27; 12/03/2018 – Webster Financial Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 Webster Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINL BOOSTS COMMON DIV; 23/04/2018 – DJ Webster Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBS); 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent; 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 09/04/2018 – Conterra Networks Completes Acquisition Of Gulf Coast Regional Fiber-Optic Provider; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Investors

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $355,632 activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider CRAWFORD JOHN JOSEPH sold $134,484. SMITH JAMES COPENHAVER also sold $3.03M worth of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) shares.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $627.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 20,648 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $28.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, down 13.90% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.23 per share. PKG’s profit will be $181.44 million for 13.18 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

