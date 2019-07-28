As Packaging Amer (PKG) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Mrj Capital Has Lifted Its Holding; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose While First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Decreased Stake by $3.02 Million

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 67.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 27,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 40,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 8.14M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $102.01. About 836,921 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Sa has 0.1% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 129,632 shares. Midas Mngmt holds 1.24% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) or 29,200 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 12 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.03% or 25,777 shares. Strategic Global reported 33,663 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. 4,888 were reported by Sequoia Financial Advisors Ltd Company. Meiji Yasuda Life reported 0.05% stake. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc invested in 0.02% or 26,130 shares. Iridian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Ct reported 51,169 shares stake. Raymond James Associates reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 48,200 shares. New England Rech And Mngmt invested in 17,673 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Hamlin Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 414,874 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Glob Endowment Lp owns 3,980 shares.

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27M and $166.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,440 shares to 41,688 shares, valued at $7.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 25,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,462 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Co (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.55 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 14,083 shares to 29,353 shares, valued at $4.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 29,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

