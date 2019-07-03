As Packaging Amer Com Stk (PKG) Stock Price Declined, Zebra Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $494,208; Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Kings Point Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $397,773 as Share Value Rose

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 67.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 2,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,104 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $987,000, up from 3,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $208.73. About 1.38M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk (PKG) by 50.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 4,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 14,955 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, up from 9,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $99.98. About 1.09 million shares traded or 15.68% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG)

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on June 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Coal-Fired Power Plants Just Had Their Worst Month in Decades – The Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26,249 shares to 1,245 shares, valued at $237,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,691 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waterstone Cap Management Lp reported 22.46% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moors & Cabot invested in 0.47% or 36,802 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). First Interstate Natl Bank reported 886 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cibc Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 66,818 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.09% or 1.38M shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited reported 6,797 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx stated it has 31,332 shares. Moreover, Lawson Kroeker Mgmt Inc Ne has 0.09% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,250 shares. Investment House reported 6,600 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,693 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa stated it has 2,525 shares. Girard Limited reported 21,910 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Whitnell & reported 0.57% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). South State Corporation holds 12,220 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 21,863 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 775,984 shares. Comerica Bancshares invested in 0.09% or 112,320 shares. The Connecticut-based Hartford Invest Management has invested 0.03% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). First National Co has invested 0.03% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Robecosam Ag stated it has 9,160 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Leavell Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 9,100 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.04% or 291,743 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 35,495 shares. Victory Cap stated it has 1.23M shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 27,200 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 122,386 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amica Retiree Medical owns 1,190 shares.

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is UGI Corp (UGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Key Points From Packaging Corp. of America’s Third-Quarter Earnings – Motley Fool” published on October 31, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Boeing, Nvidia, Disney, Nike And WageWorks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 16, 2019.