As Packaging Amer Com (PKG) Market Value Rose, Braun Stacey Associates Boosted Position by $1.53 Million; American Express Co. (AXP) Holder Markston International Has Trimmed Stake as Market Value Rose

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com (PKG) by 17.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 16,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 106,130 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.12M, up from 90,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $108.37. About 787,601 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co. (AXP) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 8,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 132,506 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.36 million, down from 140,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in American Express Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.34 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-5; Presale Issued; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1, 2018-2 & 2018-3; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold PKG shares while 157 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 80.03 million shares or 0.58% less from 80.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Ameritas Invest invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Brinker Capital holds 2,472 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company holds 3,078 shares. The Connecticut-based Iridian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Ct has invested 0.03% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Delaware-based fund reported 5,800 shares. Leavell Investment Mgmt reported 9,050 shares stake. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 266 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 500 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Aqr Capital Management Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Ameriprise Fincl reported 499,741 shares stake. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 15 shares. Chemical Retail Bank reported 0.19% stake. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 34,998 shares.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 4,200 shares to 13,150 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in E Trade Financial Corp Com New (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 35,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,735 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Packaging Corporation Of America (PKG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Packaging Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.33 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.