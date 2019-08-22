As Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Share Value Declined, Healthcor Management LP Trimmed Holding by $81.66 Million; Peak Asset Management Trimmed Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $4.89 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) by 75.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 2.15M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% . The hedge fund held 706,379 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.89 million, down from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $38.12. About 333,636 shares traded. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has risen 9.59% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 06/04/2018 – Pacira Drug Exparel Appearls on FDA Friday List of Approved Drug Submission; 06/04/2018 – PACIRA REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF SNDA FOR EXPAREL® AS A NERVE; 03/05/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA 1Q ADJ EPS 2C, EST. 2C; 29/03/2018 PACIRA SAYS COO HAS LEFT TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 06/04/2018 – FDA WEBSITE NO LONGER HAS PACIRA EXPAREL UPDATE DATED TODAY; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Pacira; 06/04/2018 – $PCRX Here is the full Pacira Pharma Exparel label; 06/04/2018 – $PCRX approved. Narrow label for brachial plexus block; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS REITERATED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 86.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 75,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 12,023 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $782,000, down from 87,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $64.25. About 2.84M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration to Identify and Understand Immunological and Molecular Drivers of; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 01/05/2018 – #3 Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 27/04/2018 – Gilead’s Biktarvy Gets Positive Recommendation in Europe; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 15/05/2018 – KITE ANNOUNCES NEW WORLDWIDE FACILITIES AND EXPANDED COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE TO SUPPORT CELL THERAPY PIPELINE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Company holds 12 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Lc reported 40,722 shares. Linscomb Williams, Texas-based fund reported 5,742 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership reported 0.31% stake. Nomura, Japan-based fund reported 317,847 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.22% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 859,077 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Missouri-based Atwood Palmer has invested 2.03% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). First Personal reported 8,680 shares. Diversified Tru Co holds 0.08% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 24,165 shares. 31,461 were reported by Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation. 12,896 were reported by Sol Communication. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) owns 28,119 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Limited reported 0.12% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability Co has 7,170 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $293.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 19,960 shares to 20,160 shares, valued at $865,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 7,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold PCRX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 58.08 million shares or 47.68% more from 39.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 380,196 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Ajo LP holds 5,655 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kepos Cap LP has 0.04% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.01% stake. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 366,930 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0.02% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) or 102,488 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Com accumulated 180,620 shares. 24,000 were reported by Bessemer Gp Inc. Laurion Capital Mgmt LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Rice Hall James Associates Limited Liability owns 0.57% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 464,040 shares. Avoro Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 400,000 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Us National Bank & Trust De invested 0% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 14,800 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $66,244 activity.