As Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Share Value Declined, Elk Creek Partners Has Raised by $1.08 Million Its Holding; As Dish Network (DISH) Stock Declined, Mad River Investors Has Lowered Holding

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $32.52. About 464,548 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 28,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% . The institutional investor held 564,576 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.49 million, up from 536,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $38.35. About 98,973 shares traded. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has risen 9.59% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 03/05/2018 – PACIRA 1Q ADJ EPS 2C, EST. 2C; 01/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – Pacira: Approval for Indication Was Based on Positive Data From Phase 3 Study in Brachial Plexus Block for Shoulder Surgerie; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Confirms FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application for Exparel as Nerve Block to Produce Regional Analgesia; 06/04/2018 – PACIRA: FDA OKS EXPAREL AS NERVE BLOCK TO PRODUCE REG ANALGESIA; 29/03/2018 PACIRA SAYS COO HAS LEFT TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 06/04/2018 – $PCRX approved. Narrow label for brachial plexus block; 10/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $40; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS REITERATED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $74.6M

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29 million and $112.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01 million shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.07 million activity. $348,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) was bought by Ortolf Tom A.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $66,244 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.21 in 2018Q4.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 227,777 shares to 842,863 shares, valued at $22.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evo Pmts Inc by 28,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,699 shares, and cut its stake in Maxlinear Inc (NYSE:MXL).