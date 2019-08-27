As Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Market Valuation Declined, Elk Creek Partners Boosted Stake; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosted Its Position

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 28,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% . The institutional investor held 564,576 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.49 million, up from 536,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 489,520 shares traded. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has risen 9.59% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates Buys New 1.3% Position in Pacira; 03/05/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $74.6M; 06/04/2018 – Pacira: Approval for Indication Was Based on Positive Data From Phase 3 Study in Brachial Plexus Block for Shoulder Surgerie; 10/04/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA REITERATED FULL YEAR 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 2c; 06/04/2018 – FDA WEBSITE NO LONGER HAS PACIRA EXPAREL UPDATE DATED TODAY; 03/05/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 01/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application for EXPAREL® as a Nerve Block to Produce Regional

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 10,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 39,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 29,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $134.44. About 5.03 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold PCRX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 58.08 million shares or 47.68% more from 39.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Investment Lp reported 13,467 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt LP holds 0.04% or 16,250 shares. California-based Partner Fund Lp has invested 0.24% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 197,885 shares. Daiwa Securities, Japan-based fund reported 262 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Kepos Cap LP invested 0.04% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 0% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Vanguard Grp reported 3.92M shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 102,773 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 20,548 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Group Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 5,411 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership holds 0% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) or 9,600 shares. Synovus Fincl has 0% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foundation Bldg Matls Inc by 230,154 shares to 105,364 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 7,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,237 shares, and cut its stake in Evo Pmts Inc.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $66,244 activity.

More notable recent Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pacira Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Pacira Expands EXPAREL Manufacturing Capacity to Meet Growing Demand – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Heron’s HTX-011 pain is Pacira’s gain, up 16% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Oversold Conditions For Pacira BioSciences – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pacira’s Exparel successful in post-marketing study – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 16, 2019.