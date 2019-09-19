As Pacira Biosciences (PCRX) Stock Value Declined, Consonance Capital Management LP Lowered by $36.65 Million Its Holding; Gramercy Funds Management Has Trimmed Cosan LTD (CZZ) Holding by $3.99 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 307,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.00 million, down from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.96. About 869,894 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.31B, EST. R$1.23B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pacira Biosciences (PCRX) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 852,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% . The hedge fund held 2.80 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $121.77M, down from 3.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pacira Biosciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.09. About 363,784 shares traded. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has risen 9.59% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 10/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $40; 09/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA 1Q REV. $74.6M, EST. $74.0M; 10/04/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 PACIRA SAYS COO HAS LEFT TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 08/05/2018 – Pacira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals Plans Conference Call Monday Morning; 14/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – PACIRA REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF SNDA FOR EXPAREL® AS A NERVE

Analysts await Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. PCRX’s profit will be $5.83M for 66.23 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Pacira BioSciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold PCRX shares while 46 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.17 million shares or 30.83% less from 58.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cortina Asset Management stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Cwm Limited Liability Com holds 350 shares. Gradient Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 204 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 68,900 shares. Whittier Tru invested in 0% or 16 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 10,440 shares. Georgia-based Synovus Financial has invested 0% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). 48,573 are owned by Legacy Cap Prns Inc. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 942,210 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 22,351 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 310,779 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru Incorporated reported 262 shares. Pnc Serv Group has invested 0% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.05% or 188,752 shares.