As Pacira Biosciences (PCRX) Stock Declined, Holder Trexquant Investment LP Boosted Stake; Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Stake Has Boosted by Harvest Fund Advisors Llc

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Pacira Biosciences (PCRX) by 104.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 14,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% . The institutional investor held 27,502 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20M, up from 13,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Pacira Biosciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 62,162 shares traded. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has risen 9.59% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 06/04/2018 – Pacira Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application for EXPAREL® as a Nerve Block to Produce Regional; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA 1Q REV. $74.6M, EST. $74.0M; 06/04/2018 – PACIRA REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF SNDA FOR EXPAREL® AS A NERVE; 01/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application for EXPAREL® as a Nerve Block to Produce Regional Analgesia; 03/05/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $74.6M; 10/04/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Drug Exparel Appearls on FDA Friday List of Approved Drug Submission; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates Buys New 1.3% Position in Pacira

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 19.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 482,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 2.96M shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.77 million, up from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.66. About 3,839 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 16/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q EPS 71c; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Net $109.6M; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 02/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Closes Sale of Retail Propane Business and Sawtooth Joint Venture; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to buy NGL Energy’s retail propane unit for $900 mln; 15/03/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from NGL Fine-Chem for Oct 01 to Dec 31; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q EPU 71C

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 17,301 shares to 12,537 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 6,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,817 shares, and cut its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold PCRX shares while 46 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.17 million shares or 30.83% less from 58.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability has 0.22% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Legacy Cap Prns Inc stated it has 0.94% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Carroll Finance Assocs reported 150 shares. 3.93M are held by Vanguard Inc. 57,030 are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Sei Invests Communications holds 0% or 22,497 shares in its portfolio. Rice Hall James And Assoc Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Hillsdale Investment holds 0.08% or 18,200 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.03% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd has invested 0% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.18% stake. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 13,386 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.02% or 184,847 shares in its portfolio.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 290,398 shares to 12.59M shares, valued at $494.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 1.38M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,581 shares, and cut its stake in Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL).

