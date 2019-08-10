As Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Valuation Rose, Holder Fj Capital Management Lowered Its Stake; Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Upped General Electric Co (GE) Position

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 35,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.40M, down from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 290,920 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 14.28% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average; 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10; 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI); 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 305,000 shares as the company's stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 5.61 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.05M, up from 5.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 75.85M shares traded or 46.91% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Alexandria planning Necco Street life-science campus near GE HQ – Boston Business Journal" on July 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: "Boeing's grounded planes could cost GE $1.4B this year – Boston Business Journal" published on July 31, 2019

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd, which manages about $500.00M and $985.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,435 shares to 580,214 shares, valued at $136.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 1.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.64 per share. PPBI’s profit will be $38.12 million for 11.61 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.61% EPS growth.

More notable recent Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) To Acquire Grandpoint Capital – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha" on February 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq" published on July 23, 2019