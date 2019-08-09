As Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Stock Value Rose, Fj Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Market Valuation Rose While Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Lifted Position by $3.61 Million

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 35,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.40 million, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $29.33. About 265,715 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 14.28% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 175.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 45,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 71,787 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, up from 26,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $86.79. About 3.76 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND

Analysts await Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 1.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.64 per share. PPBI’s profit will be $38.13M for 11.64 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.61% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold PPBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 1.32% more from 49.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 44,351 were accumulated by Pinebridge Ltd Partnership. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 3,012 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 55,159 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alphaone Invest Svcs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Pnc Financial Services Grp accumulated 0.01% or 301,053 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc invested in 20,230 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Llc holds 82,200 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 30,553 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 0% or 91,074 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De accumulated 0% or 119,219 shares. West Oak Cap Llc accumulated 1,199 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP accumulated 8,053 shares. American holds 34,373 shares. Cim Mangement Inc has 9,496 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $968.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 170,931 shares to 359,931 shares, valued at $7.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 517,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 909,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital Bancorp Inc Md.

