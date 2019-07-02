As Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Stock Value Declined, Trexquant Investment LP Raised by $316,030 Its Stake; As Grubhub (GRUB) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Shellback Capital LP Has Boosted Stake

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by 155.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 12,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,978 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530,000, up from 7,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $30.11. About 104,582 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 27.62% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI); 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10; 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp; 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg; 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 98.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 26,276 shares as the company's stock declined 21.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, up from 26,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $75.28. About 1.48 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500.

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “GrubHub News: Why GRUB Stock Is Sliding Lower Today – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is It Too Early to Invest in Food Delivery Companies? – Motley Fool” published on June 07, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Amazon Buyout Buzz Draws Options Bulls to GrubHub Stock – Schaeffers Research” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yeti Hldgs Inc by 49,301 shares to 30,699 shares, valued at $929,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tapestry Inc by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold PPBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 1.32% more from 49.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,451 are owned by Mason Street Advisors Lc. Wellington Management Gru Llp owns 0% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 793,676 shares. 1.37 million were accumulated by Fj Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Swiss State Bank owns 91,074 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). 82,162 are owned by Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Diligent Investors Ltd Liability Company owns 225,744 shares for 3.41% of their portfolio. 131,257 were reported by Invesco. Moreover, North Star Mngmt Corporation has 0.01% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd holds 1,330 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.01% or 746,228 shares. The California-based Hotchkis And Wiley Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Moreover, Jcsd Cap Limited Co has 4.61% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 235,000 shares. Principal Group Inc invested in 0.01% or 361,596 shares.