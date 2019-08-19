As Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Shares Rose, Holder Jcsd Capital Has Decreased Position by $650,000; Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Lowered Its Stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) as Stock Price Declined

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 235,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, down from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $30.01. About 215,368 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 14.28% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp; 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg; 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.15. About 433,628 shares traded or 43.64% up from the average. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $2.33-$2.43; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 43 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Comparable RevPAR Up 3.5%; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $62.9M-Net $69.4M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

More notable recent Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chesapeake Lodging Trust declares $0.40 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on March 17, 2017, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Chesapeake Lodging Trust Declares Dividend for the Second Quarter – Business Wire” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chesapeake Lodging Trust 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2018. More interesting news about Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CHSP, TOWR, CDOR, and SKIS Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EFII, KEYW, CHSP Shareholder Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ EFII, KEYW, CHSP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43M and $143.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) by 38,810 shares to 132,196 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $45,169 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 947,987 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Jennison Assoc Ltd invested in 56,319 shares or 0% of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Com Limited owns 92,100 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Amer Int Group stated it has 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). 15,503 were reported by Art Advsrs Ltd. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 75,125 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Heitman Real Estate Secs Limited Liability Co reported 978,547 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited reported 0.05% stake. Amp Invsts Limited has invested 0.13% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 131,256 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank holds 110,100 shares. 15,265 were accumulated by Piedmont Investment Inc. Quantbot Techs Lp reported 6,421 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP).

Analysts await Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 1.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.64 per share. PPBI’s profit will be $38.12 million for 11.91 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.61% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,780 activity.

More notable recent Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pacific Premier: The Company Has Plans To Start Paying A Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Pacific Premier Bank Named Official Business Bank of the Los Angeles Chargers – Business Wire” on November 17, 2017. More interesting news about Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 23, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pacific Premier Bancorp declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold PPBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 1.32% more from 49.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fj Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 3.76% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) or 1.37M shares. The Connecticut-based Trexquant Lp has invested 0.04% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Pacific Ridge Cap Partners Limited Liability Corp, a Oregon-based fund reported 27,530 shares. Blackrock reported 6.74M shares. Finemark Bancorp And Tru holds 8,039 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 11,309 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 746,228 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Diligent Investors Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 225,744 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt stated it has 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Commerce Comml Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 17,485 shares. Bankshares Of America De owns 119,219 shares. 1,199 were reported by West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Com. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 2.72M shares. American Int Grp Inc Inc owns 34,373 shares.