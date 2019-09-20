As Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Share Price Rose, Holder Endeavour Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $2.90 Million; Amp Capital Investors LTD Boosted Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake by $2.15 Million

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by 40.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 96,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The hedge fund held 139,462 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.31M, down from 236,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.83. About 332,554 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 14.28% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI); 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average; 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 16.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 45,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 330,107 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.61 million, up from 284,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.05. About 4.38 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION WILL ADD NEW PLAYER MODES TO GAMES IN FORTNITE WAKE; 16/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYS IS PARTNERING WITH NIELSEN TO MEASURE AND VALUE ESPORTS BRAND INVESTMENTS ACROSS THE CO’S MULTIPLE LEAGUES & TITLES; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Net $500M; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Results Get Boost From In-Game Spending; 22/05/2018 – Activision ‘Best Positioned’ for Coming Billion-Dollar Bonanza; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CEO SAYS FORNITE GAME IS EXPANDING GAMING MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.97B; 03/05/2018 – Correction to Activision Revenue Headline; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings; 02/04/2018 – Luminosity Take CWL Birmingham Open Championship

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $675.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB) by 218,688 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $22.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 292,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 588,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB).

Analysts await Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 1.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.64 per share. PPBI’s profit will be $37.39M for 12.63 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.61% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $28,780 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 13 investors sold PPBI shares while 40 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 50.40 million shares or 0.47% less from 50.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt stated it has 55,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Laurion Cap Management LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 18,749 shares. Camarda Lc has invested 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 1,330 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 1,840 shares. Mason Street Limited Company stated it has 15,067 shares. Polar Cap Llp holds 0.04% or 150,637 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 17,722 shares. Delaware-based Riverhead Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Salzhauer Michael reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Ftb Advsrs, Tennessee-based fund reported 828 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 1.11 million shares. Victory Mngmt holds 0% or 3,951 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 498,346 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 104,674 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability reported 387,549 shares stake. State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 1.00 million shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group Inc reported 378,901 shares. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Botty Invsts Ltd Liability holds 1.33% or 89,046 shares in its portfolio. Nbw Capital Limited Com reported 54,981 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 8.94 million shares. Webster Bancshares N A reported 0% stake. Coldstream Capital Management holds 0.21% or 52,670 shares in its portfolio. Wafra Incorporated has invested 0.53% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). First Republic Investment holds 371,937 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Pictet North America Advsr accumulated 26,096 shares. Australia-based Macquarie Group Ltd has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Thornburg Investment holds 2.37 million shares. Fincl Architects reported 39 shares stake.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $18.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graftech Intl Ltd by 52,105 shares to 138,966 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 9,267 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,679 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

