As Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Banc Funds Co Has Increased Holding; Spears Abacus Advisors Cut Citigroup (C) Holding as Share Value Rose

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) by 36.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 264,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 988,884 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54M, up from 724,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 26,104 shares traded. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) has declined 17.81% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PMBC News: 11/04/2018 Jim Roby Appointed Director of SBA Lending at Pacific Mercantile Bank; 03/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bancorp to Participate in the D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 22/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Announces New Regional Managers for Newport Beach and Irvine Spectrum Offices; 24/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Helps Companies Reduce Payment Processing Costs with eConnect Pay; 29/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Provides Financing to Support Vopne Capital’s Equity Investment in RatPac Dimmers; 24/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bancrp Introduces eConnect Pay End-To-End Accounts Payable and Payments Solution; 23/04/2018 – PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 8.1%, FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AS COMPARED TO THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 29/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Provides Financing to Support Vopne Capital’s Equity Investment in RatPac Dimmers; 25/04/2018 – PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP PMBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10.5; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PMBC)

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 417,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97 million, down from 427,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 15.08M shares traded or 14.35% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP NET CREDIT LOSSES $1.87 BLN VS $1.71 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto, Colleagues Call for CFPB to Investigate Citigroup’s CARD Act Violations; 19/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link International Shipping Forum Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RON RUFFINI GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES CORPORATE SALES; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 03/04/2018 – Citigroup and Goldman face shareholder pressure on lobbying; 16/05/2018 – Citi and UBS Complete EUR696.5 Mln Aena Private Placement; 26/03/2018 – Citibank Announces National Digital Banking To Serve Clients Across the U.S; 13/04/2018 – Corbat Sees Citigroup Sustaining Equity Revenue Gains: TOPLive; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – ALSO ANNOUNCED ABOUT CHF 182.1 MLN REDEMPTION OF 2.75% FIXED / FLOATING RATE CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE APRIL 2021

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brace for disappointing bank earnings, Atlantic Equities says – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BofA, Capital One, Citi announce buybacks, dividends post-CCAR – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Camber Energy Provides Final Agreements Related to its Preferred C Shareholder to the NYSE American in Connection with its Planned Acquisition of Lineal Star Holdings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $783.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,218 shares to 99,254 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 46,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 574,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 was made by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25B for 9.75 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.57% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Evergreen Mngmt Ltd stated it has 6,647 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt holds 10.18 million shares. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership holds 5.17% or 741,309 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Highlander Cap Ltd has 0.22% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Citizens Northern accumulated 29,870 shares. Kbc Nv stated it has 0.68% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hourglass Capital Lc invested 2.75% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Fosun has 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 12,000 shares. Qci Asset Management holds 0.03% or 5,206 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar accumulated 0.16% or 107,284 shares. Optimum Advsrs holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8,140 shares. Avalon Advsrs Limited has 12,023 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset reported 766,772 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt has invested 0.18% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $137,393 activity.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) by 522,564 shares to 527,140 shares, valued at $14.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEMKT:BHB) by 27,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,129 shares, and cut its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold PMBC shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 14.50 million shares or 0.36% more from 14.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs holds 5,272 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) for 367 shares. 21,912 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 3,838 shares. Northern Trust holds 0% or 164,071 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan reported 1.13 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Cap Management holds 0.01% or 99,319 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 87,670 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc owns 671,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 751,299 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) for 3,294 shares. 24,000 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) or 26,435 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De reported 0% stake. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 0% invested in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC).