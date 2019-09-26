As Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Valuation Declined, Water Island Capital Raised by $1.53 Million Its Stake; Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Shareholder Rbf Capital Trimmed Stake by $2.46 Million

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 31.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 308,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 660,300 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.70 million, down from 968,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.3. About 2.43M shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $3.2B, EST. $3.08B; 26/04/2018 – COSMO LADY CHINA HOLDINGS CO LTD 2298.HK – SUBSCRIBERS ARE WINDCREEK, IMAGE FRAME INVESTMENT, VIPSHOP AND QUICK RETURNS; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Plummets Post-Market Among Chinese ADRs Monday; 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP TO INVEST UP TO $250M INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 254,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The hedge fund held 3.88M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.46 million, up from 3.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $765.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 1.23 million shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 07/03/2018 Pacific Biosciences Enhances Performance and Affordability of Key Applications on the Sequel System; 21/05/2018 – Phase Genomics and Pacific Biosciences Announce the Release of Co-Developed Genome Assembly Phasing Software – ‘FALCON-Phase’; 08/05/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA – AS PER OUTCOME, OXFORD NANOPORE WILL REFRAIN FROM OFFERING “2D” SEQUENCING PRODUCTS THROUGH END OF 2023 IN UK & GERMANY; 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES – U.S. DISTRICT COURT DENIED A MOTION TO DISMISS FILED ON DEC 14, 2017 BY UNIT OF OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES LTD; 11/04/2018 – HudsonAlpha Using PacBio Sequencing for Childhood Developmental Disabilities Research; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences: Court Denies Motion by Oxford Nanopore to Dismiss Complaint; 15/03/2018 – Study Demonstrates Potential for SMRT Sequencing to Improve the Safety of Gene Therapy Protocols; 02/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Bottomline Technologies, SkyWest, Pacific Biosciences of Ca; 13/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Concatemer Sequencing

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold PACB shares while 32 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 86.37 million shares or 5.30% less from 91.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na has 0.04% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) LP reported 565,778 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De owns 140,897 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 146,841 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Alpine Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 250,000 shares. 1.31 million were accumulated by Gabelli And Communications Inv Advisers. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 271,957 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Barclays Plc reported 287,612 shares. Clean Yield Grp Inc stated it has 0.01% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 15,883 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 258,000 shares.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (Put) by 472,200 shares to 16,600 shares, valued at $105,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 13,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,778 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).

Analysts await Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.13 EPS, up 85.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.07 per share. VIPS’s profit will be $86.75M for 17.88 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Vipshop Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $993.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 45,100 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 4,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).