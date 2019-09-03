As Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Stock Value Declined, Holder Oracle Investment Management Has Decreased Position by $5.59 Million; As Prospect Capital (PSEC) Market Value Declined, Holder Muzinich & Company Has Trimmed by $4.81 Million Its Stake

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 802,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 3.79M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.77M, down from 4.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.35. About 908,159 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Investment Income $70.4 Million; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $90.0M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg; 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 10/04/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS OFFERING OF CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 15/05/2018 – PSEC: NOTES TO BE FURTHER ISSUE OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital

Oracle Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 41.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc sold 798,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The hedge fund held 1.11M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03M, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.31M market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.67. About 277,432 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 07/03/2018 Pacific Biosciences Enhances Performance and Affordability of Key Applications on the Sequel System; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Prevails in Patent Eligibility Ruling Against Oxford Nanopore; 27/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Ten-Unit Sequel System Order for Annoroad; 15/03/2018 – Study Demonstrates Potential for SMRT Sequencing to Improve the Safety of Gene Therapy Protocols; 08/05/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA – AS PER OUTCOME, OXFORD NANOPORE WILL REFRAIN FROM OFFERING “2D” SEQUENCING PRODUCTS THROUGH END OF 2023 IN UK & GERMANY; 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES – U.S. DISTRICT COURT DENIED A MOTION TO DISMISS FILED ON DEC 14, 2017 BY UNIT OF OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES LTD; 13/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES GETS U.S. PATENT FOR CONCATEMER SEQUENCING; 11/04/2018 – HudsonAlpha Using PacBio Sequencing for Childhood Developmental Disabilities Research; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Vs Oxford Nanopore; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Against Oxford Nanopore

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold PACB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 91.20 million shares or 6.46% more from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 286,996 are owned by Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Management Lp. Tower Research Cap Ltd Co (Trc) owns 2,187 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 211,633 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Indexiq Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.01 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). 244,246 were reported by Swiss Bancorporation. Tokio Marine Asset Co Ltd has 93,300 shares. Barclays Public reported 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Moreover, Magnetar Fin Lc has 1.53% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 7,513 shares. Raymond James & stated it has 12,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 433,465 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Liability reported 18,476 shares. Millennium Ltd Llc stated it has 2.73 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Weiss Asset LP has invested 0.01% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

Analysts await Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.14 EPS, up 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% EPS growth.

Analysts await Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 17.39% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.23 per share. PSEC’s profit will be $69.00M for 8.36 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Prospect Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

