As Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Stock Declined, Shareholder Water Island Capital Has Increased Stake; Provise Management Group Has Raised Its Position in Citigroup (C) as Stock Rose

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 165.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 2.26 million shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The hedge fund held 3.62M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.20M, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.45M market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 831,139 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500.

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 13,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 114,846 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15M, up from 101,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.28% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $61.41. About 28.03M shares traded or 108.07% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – Citigroup, Bank of America Criticized by Senator on Firearms Ban; 20/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST CATHERINE MANN SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP REPORTS SGD100M REDEMPTION OF SOME NOTES DUE 2020; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 06/03/2018 – First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on March 7, 2018; 18/03/2018 – Communicate Now: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 27/03/2018 – CITI’S WILLEM BUITER COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 14/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $32; 10/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC PAY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23.04 FROM $20; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research says Trump’s tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear

