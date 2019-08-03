As Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Market Valuation Declined, Oracle Investment Management Decreased Holding by $5.59 Million; Partners Group Holding Ag Holds Position in Cms Energy (CMS)

Oracle Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 41.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc sold 798,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03M, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $829.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.43. About 809,347 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 13/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES GETS U.S. PATENT FOR CONCATEMER SEQUENCING; 15/03/2018 – Study Demonstrates Potential for SMRT Sequencing to Improve the Safety of Gene Therapy Protocols; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Prevails in Patent Eligibility Ruling Against Oxford Nanopore; 08/05/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA – AS PER OUTCOME, OXFORD NANOPORE WILL REFRAIN FROM OFFERING “2D” SEQUENCING PRODUCTS THROUGH END OF 2023 IN UK & GERMANY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Biosciences of California , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACB); 13/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Concatemer Sequencing; 21/05/2018 – Phase Genomics and Pacific Biosciences Announce the Release of Co-Developed Genome Assembly Phasing Software – ‘FALCON-Phase’; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences: Court Denies Motion by Oxford Nanopore to Dismiss Complaint; 27/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Ten-Unit Sequel System Order for Annoroad; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Settles Patent Suit With Oxford Nanopore

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 42.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 118,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 398,846 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.15 million, up from 280,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $58.7. About 1.48 million shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 27/04/2018 – Sen. Tom Udall: Bipartisan Group of Senators Demand Explanation for CMS’ Views Related to Unique Legal Status of Tribes; 28/03/2018 – EnergyComMinorty: E&C, W&M Leaders Call on CMS to Strengthen Medicare Advantage & Part D Programs; 06/04/2018 – DGAP-CMS: innogy SE: Release of a capital market information; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Pelosi: Pelosi Statement on Final CMS Report on 2018 Affordable Care Act Enrollment; 16/03/2018 – CMS FINALIZES NGS TESTS COVERAGE FOR ADVANCED CANCER PATIENTS; 08/03/2018 – EnergyComMinorty: Pallone on CMS’s Rejection of Idaho’s Illegal Junk Plans; 02/04/2018 – CMS: CMS lowers the cost of prescription drugs for Medicare beneficiaries; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms CMS & Sub; Rates CMS’s Junior Sub Notes ‘BB+’; 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy Institutionalizes Opioid Abuse; 05/03/2018 – Sen. Tom Cotton: Arkansas Delegation Statement on CMS Approval of Arkansas’s Work Requirements for Medicaid

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $729.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 46,416 shares to 379,482 shares, valued at $39.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 287,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25M shares, and cut its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp.

