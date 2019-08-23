As Paccarinc (PCAR) Stock Value Declined, Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Increased Position by $467,840; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Coldstream Capital Management Has Upped Holding

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Paccarinc (PCAR) by 8.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 6,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 86,172 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, up from 79,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Paccarinc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $64.44. About 1.02M shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B; 23/04/2018 – DJ PACCAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCAR); 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits; 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 8,129 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.48M, up from 7,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $17.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.6. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/05/2018 – Orlando Police scramble to defend Amazon facial recognition pilot. Via @verge:; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 07/03/2018 – Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon getting ready to sell everything from electronics to perfume directly in Brazil, expanding beyond; 23/04/2018 – The Amazon founder and CEO left his job at a New York-based hedge fund in 1994 and set out to sell books online; 04/05/2018 – A majority stake in Flipkart would see Walmart gain significant ground against Amazon in India; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Also in Talks to Sell Majority Stake in Brazil Operations; 09/05/2018 – Sears: Installation Offer for Any Brand of Tires on Amazon.com; 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com–4th Update; 09/05/2018 – Exclusive: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Ch (NYSE:JPM) by 5,080 shares to 787,865 shares, valued at $79.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Ltd by 1,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,313 shares, and cut its stake in Delltechnologies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 6,151 shares to 136,586 shares, valued at $8.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,484 shares, and cut its stake in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

