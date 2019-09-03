As Paccar (PCAR) Valuation Declined, Salem Capital Management Boosted by $503,200 Its Stake; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Raised Its Position in International Business Machs (IBM) by $632,526 as Stock Rose

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 19.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 4,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 27,983 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, up from 23,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.96M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 20/03/2018 – IBM RELEASES UPGRADED AI TOOLS FOR CLOUD-COMPUTING SERVICE; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 13 percent on the 12-month period; 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy; 08/03/2018 – IBM: WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT 2% ANNUALLY THROUGH BUYBACKS; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand; 03/04/2018 – IBM Earns Top Marks from Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value Within the Integrated Commerce Order Management Space; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Paccar Inc. (PCAR) by 63.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 19,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 11,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Paccar Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $65.56. About 1.22M shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “International Business Machines (IBM) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Launching GRIT for Veterans and Wipro (NYSE: $WIT) Expands Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Undervalued Stocks With Breakout Potential – Investorplace.com” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Leveraging Red Hat For Hybrid Multi-Cloud Strategy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Germain D J reported 5,218 shares. 2,125 were reported by Cibc Bank Usa. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 996,154 shares. Howe & Rusling has 12,707 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Dubuque Bancshares And Tru invested in 1,279 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt owns 22,567 shares. Stoneridge Invest Prtnrs Ltd reported 42,070 shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. Lincoln Natl Corp has 0.06% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hendershot stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). West Oak Limited Liability Corporation holds 1% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 11,293 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 249,551 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Dsc LP reported 0.2% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 1,426 were accumulated by Glovista Invests Ltd Co. Sabal Trust owns 1,976 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $922.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,526 shares to 260,328 shares, valued at $31.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 4,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,682 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Lc accumulated 9 shares or 0% of the stock. Franklin Resource has invested 0% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Grimes And holds 0.41% or 76,049 shares. The Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.05% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Osborne Prtn Cap Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 30,853 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Finance has invested 0.01% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Bokf Na has invested 0.04% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). 44,186 were reported by Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Com. Mirae Asset Investments Com Limited has invested 0.03% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Hightower Lc reported 0.05% stake. Kennedy Capital Management has invested 0.12% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.09% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) or 3.39M shares. Advisory Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company has 174 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).