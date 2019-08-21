As Paccar (PCAR) Stock Value Declined, Regentatlantic Capital Boosted Stake; As Visa (V) Share Value Rose, Oakwood Capital Management Decreased Holding

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 39.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 18,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 66,736 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, up from 47,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $65. About 137,560 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES

Oakwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 20.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold 14,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 55,678 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, down from 69,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $405.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $180.81. About 853,137 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 17,736 shares to 88,838 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 18,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,597 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ).

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: VEON, PACCAR and Fresh Del Monte Produce – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “July New Heavy-Duty Truck Orders Lowest Since 2010 – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Autoliv, PACCAR, Harley-Davidson, AutoNation and Tesla – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PACCAR -1.7% on mixed Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Oakwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $705.78M and $238.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 83,954 shares to 125,889 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

