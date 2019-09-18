As Paccar (PCAR) Stock Value Declined, Evergreen Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake; Mitek Sys (MITK) Shareholder Harvest Management Lowered Its Stake as Stock Value Declined

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 10,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 267,072 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.14 million, down from 277,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $70.22. About 250,491 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INC – “TRUCK MARKET REFLECTS STRONG ECONOMY AND EXCELLENT FREIGHT DEMAND”; 23/04/2018 – DJ PACCAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCAR); 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 74.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149,000, down from 58,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $393.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 30,812 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Mobile Deposit®; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Reports Record Second Quarter Revenue, Up 25% Year Over Year Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Loss/Shr 3c; 03/05/2018 – Mitek delivers digital KYC for cryptocurrency broker BTCDirect; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 08/03/2018 – Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mitek Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITK)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MITK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.80 million shares or 18.34% more from 18.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lyon Street Lc stated it has 2.24% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 46,500 shares. Omers Administration Corporation owns 142,600 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 26,757 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 38,200 shares. D E Shaw Inc invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). White Pine Ltd Liability holds 0.81% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) or 217,324 shares. Essex Invest Mngmt holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 421,230 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 14,250 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) or 62,700 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 0% or 15,800 shares. Granite Invest Prns Lc holds 0.07% or 129,932 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Investments invested in 122,761 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 23,786 shares.

Analysts await Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, up 62.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MITK’s profit will be $5.22M for 18.85 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Mitek Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 116.67% EPS growth.

Harvest Management Llc, which manages about $136.16M and $72.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 26,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mitek Systems (MITK) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mitek and JanusID Deliver Real-time Identity Verification to SMBs – GlobeNewswire” published on September 25, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Mitek Reports 46% Revenue Growth in Record First Quarter – GlobeNewswire” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mitek Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for June – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mitek Systems (MITK) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,423 shares to 9,581 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,878 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PCAR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Paccar (PCAR) Down 4.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why PACCAR is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (PCAR) – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At PACCAR Inc’s (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: PM, DHR, PCAR, CERN, DVN – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold PCAR shares while 166 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 211.03 million shares or 0.15% more from 210.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated owns 20,330 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Llc invested 0.14% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Mirae Asset Glob holds 0.04% or 79,301 shares in its portfolio. Natl Pension stated it has 514,268 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 964,669 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors Inc holds 450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust invested in 0.03% or 3,465 shares. 7,456 were accumulated by Fin Architects Inc. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 63,961 shares. Bokf Na reported 26,831 shares stake. The Washington-based Washington Tru Bancshares has invested 21.01% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% or 2,074 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability Co accumulated 87,823 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Citizens State Bank And Trust invested in 0.1% or 13,384 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 715,157 shares.