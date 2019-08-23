As Paccar (PCAR) Stock Value Declined, Ajo LP Has Raised Its Stake; Convergence Investment Partners Lifted Stake in Texas Instrs (TXN) by $1.96 Million as Share Price Rose

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Paccar (PCAR) by 621.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 619,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 718,613 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.97M, up from 99,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Paccar for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $64.44. About 1.02 million shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B; 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 19/04/2018 Paccar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INC – “TRUCK MARKET REFLECTS STRONG ECONOMY AND EXCELLENT FREIGHT DEMAND”; 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 858.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 18,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 20,665 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 2,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $125.21. About 3.00M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN)

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $458.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) by 31,012 shares to 50,755 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 20,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,330 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Financial Corporation stated it has 3,285 shares. Advisory Serv Inc owns 2,477 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Scotia Capital has 0.05% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 22,629 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Liability reported 2,082 shares stake. Horrell Cap Mngmt accumulated 297 shares. Boston Advisors Lc invested in 26,818 shares. First Bank has invested 0.38% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Marvin Palmer Assocs holds 4.77% or 57,724 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Lc owns 461,091 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.71% or 1.68 million shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Inv Management holds 0.4% or 462,747 shares. 194,687 are owned by Shufro Rose Ltd Liability Corporation. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.23M shares or 0.18% of the stock. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp invested in 2.29% or 1.62 million shares.

