As Paccar (PCAR) Stock Price Declined, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Lifted by $18.36 Million Its Position; As Argan (AGX) Shares Declined, Frigate Ventures LP Has Increased by $2.47 Million Its Position

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 91.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 270,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 565,300 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.52M, up from 295,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $64.48. About 1.12 million shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES; 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure; 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV; 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 115.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 50,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 93,694 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, up from 43,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $622.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $39.79. About 119,854 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend

Frigate Ventures Lp, which manages about $326.98M and $144.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seanergy Maritime Hldgs Corp by 494,698 shares to 914,702 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Argan down 6% post Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Argan, Inc.’s (NYSE:AGX) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Argan: A Natural Acquisition Target – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Behind The Numbers Of Argan – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Argan: Buying Opportunity Could Be Brewing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BAML sizes up PACCAR after mixed earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Smart To Buy PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 23, 2019 : KO, UTX, LMT, KMB, BIIB, SHW, TRV, PCAR, CNC, SWK, RCI, FITB – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: VEON, PACCAR and Fresh Del Monte Produce – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.