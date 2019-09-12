As Paccar (PCAR) Stock Declined, Snow Capital Management LP Cut Holding by $2.28 Million; Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Lowered Equinix (EQIX) Position by $32.94 Million

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 65,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 890,687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $449.16M, down from 956,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $528.44. About 530,188 shares traded or 39.72% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 83.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 32,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 6,211 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $445,000, down from 38,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $72.32. About 1.63M shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating for Paccar Financial Corp., Paccar Financial Europe and Paccar Financial PLC; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE:MOD) by 150,290 shares to 430,367 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Mlp Energy Renai (GER) by 94,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 474,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN).

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.55 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $571.50 million for 10.96 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.30% negative EPS growth.

