As Paccar (PCAR) Shares Rose, Shareholder Victory Capital Management Has Lowered Position; Pioneer Trust Bank N A Boosted Its Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Holding by $1.03 Million

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 4,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,588 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 9,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $255.92. About 445,973 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 193,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,732 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, down from 251,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $71.51. About 788,841 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 13.34% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure; 23/04/2018 – DJ PACCAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCAR); 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 19/04/2018 Paccar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Meeder Asset reported 43,320 shares. Grimes owns 76,049 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Moreover, Advisory Alpha Ltd Company has 0% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Thompson Rubinstein Inv Management Or invested in 282,971 shares or 6.2% of the stock. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Mackenzie Fincl invested in 3,057 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisor Ptnrs Lc accumulated 0.06% or 6,911 shares. National Bank holds 0.01% or 6,957 shares. Parkside Finance Fincl Bank accumulated 333 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 2.72 million shares. Baker Ellis Asset Lc invested in 0.76% or 39,970 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 67,453 shares. Madison Invest Hldg accumulated 620,154 shares.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Match Group Inc by 29,999 shares to 83,599 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 8,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD).

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Paccar (PCAR) Now – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: DUK, PNC, MET, PCAR, AOS – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “JKI, VTR, MCK, PCAR: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PACCAR (PCAR) Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $3.38 million activity. Shares for $197,383 were sold by DANFORTH DAVID J. Another trade for 15,784 shares valued at $1.04M was made by ARMSTRONG RONALD E on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 13,662 shares valued at $911,781 was made by BARKLEY MICHAEL T on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 7,528 shares valued at $506,485 was made by Davila Marco A. on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 10,228 shares valued at $671,666 was made by Quinn T. Kyle on Wednesday, February 6.