As Paccar (PCAR) Share Price Rose, Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Cut Its Position; Horan Capital Management Upped Its Position in Thor Inds (THO) as Shares Declined

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.60% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $59.32. About 500,605 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 98.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 476,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,746 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $528,000, down from 483,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $72.13. About 1.28M shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 13.34% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits; 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 23/04/2018 – DJ PACCAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCAR); 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.81 EPS, up 13.84% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $627.06 million for 9.96 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.81 actual EPS reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

