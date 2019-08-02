As Paccar (PCAR) Market Value Declined, Zacks Investment Management Increased Position by $361,828; Aviva Plc Boosted Its New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp (EDU) Stake by $747,000

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 19.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 5,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 32,972 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 27,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $68.14. About 1.58M shares traded or 0.12% up from the average. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B; 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31

Aviva Plc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp (EDU) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 43,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 35,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $103.85. About 1.57M shares traded or 23.23% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 38,583 shares to 3.67 million shares, valued at $156.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 82,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,044 shares, and cut its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. $197,383 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) shares were sold by DANFORTH DAVID J. On Wednesday, February 6 ARMSTRONG RONALD E sold $1.04M worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) or 15,784 shares. 820 shares were sold by HUBBARD TODD R, worth $53,915 on Tuesday, February 5. On Tuesday, February 12 BARKLEY MICHAEL T sold $911,781 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) or 13,662 shares. Davila Marco A. also sold $506,485 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) shares.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 17,739 shares to 2.19M shares, valued at $42.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32M shares, and cut its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC).

