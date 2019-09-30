As P T Telekomunikasi Indonesia (TLK) Share Value Rose, Holder Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Decreased Stake; Cibc World Markets Increased Its Ppl Com (PPL) Stake by $1.95 Million

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in P T Telekomunikasi Indonesia (TLK) by 77.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 36,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.34% . The institutional investor held 10,225 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $299,000, down from 46,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in P T Telekomunikasi Indonesia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $30.14. About 149,759 shares traded. Perusahaan Perseroan (NYSE:TLK) has risen 12.50% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.50% the S&P500.

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Ppl Corp Com (PPL) by 65.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 62,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 158,227 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91 million, up from 95,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Ppl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $31.51. About 3.05 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $14.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 31,327 shares to 456,377 shares, valued at $56.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 6,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,223 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

