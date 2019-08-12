As P & G (PG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Excalibur Management Trimmed Stake by $420,160; Qep Res (QEP) Shares Declined While Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Lifted by $49.19 Million Its Position

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in P & G (PG) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 4,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 32,581 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 36,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in P & G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.94 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 2394.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 7.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The hedge fund held 7.32M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.03 million, up from 293,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $995.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.18. About 6.59 million shares traded or 12.84% up from the average. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP – REDUCED CAPITAL ALLOCATED TO WILLISTON BASIN, HAYNESVILLE/COTTON VALLEY ASSETS FOR REST OF 2018 TO SUPPORT ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN PERMIAN BASIN; 30/04/2018 – QEP at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL OIL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION 48.3 MMBOE – 51.9 MMBOE; 09/05/2018 – Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Naturally Aged Flooring to Q.E.P. Co., Inc; 04/04/2018 – QEP REPORTS PURCHASE OF SOME PR FLOORS PTY ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Rev $428.9M; 03/04/2018 Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Expansion of Its Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Acquisition in Australia

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr Ii (AGQ) by 43,974 shares to 198,051 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) by 9.54M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.91 million shares, and cut its stake in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $81,450 activity. WOOSLEY CHRISTOPHER K also bought $20,850 worth of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.98 million activity. 20,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $1.98M were sold by Matthew Price. $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

