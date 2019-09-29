As P P G Industries (PPG) Stock Rose, Shareholder Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Cut Position by $12.14 Million; Wilsey Asset Management Stake in Pulte Group (PHM) Has Decreased as Market Value Rose

Wilsey Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 486,876 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.48M, down from 498,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $35.92. About 1.97 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in P P G Industries Inc (PPG) by 50.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 104 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.67M, down from 204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in P P G Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.22. About 1.08 million shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.39; 22/05/2018 – PPG Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Alleged Violation Relate to Failure to Accrue Certain Specified Expenses in the 1Q of 2018; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO: VAST MAJORITY OF PROCEEDS FROM SPECIALTY CHEMICALS SALE WILL BE RETURNED TO SHAREHOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received Word of Potential Violations as Earnings Release Was Being Finalized; 10/05/2018 – PPG:ERRORS WOULD RESULT IN NET DECREASE IN INCOME FROM CONT OPS; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Cites Failure to Accrue Certain Specified Expenses in 1st Quarter; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel to sell unit to Carlyle, GIC for 10.1 bln euros; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Program Aims to Further Right-Size Employee Headcount and Production Capacity; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Net $353M

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $652.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 204 shares to 1,193 shares, valued at $315.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) by 963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.80M for 18.24 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 166 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 224.91 million shares or 0.65% more from 223.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $252.28 million for 9.76 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.98% EPS growth.