As P P G Industries (PPG) Share Price Rose, Holder Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake; As James Riv Group LTD (JRVR) Shares Rose, Bridgeway Capital Management Has Upped Position by $1.13 Million

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in James Riv Group Ltd (JRVR) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 24,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The institutional investor held 204,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.58M, up from 179,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in James Riv Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $49.62. About 87,393 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has risen 16.72% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q Rev $218.3M; 15/05/2018 – James River Announces Closing of Secondary Offering; 10/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER REPORTS SECONDARY OFFERING; 10/04/2018 – James River Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 10/05/2018 – James River Announces Secondary Offering; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q EPS 53c; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in James River Group; 02/05/2018 – James River Net Oper Income 55c/Shr

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in P P G Industries Inc (PPG) by 50.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 104 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.67M, down from 204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in P P G Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 785,993 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FILED A FORM 12B-25 NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING WITH SEC REGARDING QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG SAYS IN EMAIL EARNINGS RESULTS IN WIRE DISTRIBUTION QUEUE; 19/04/2018 – PPG REPORT ALLEGES MAY HAVE BEEN OTHER UNSPECIFIED EXPENSES; 27/04/2018 – PPG RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM WILL INCL JOB CUTS; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – INVESTIGATION FOUND IMPROPER ACCOUNTING ENTRIES WERE MADE BY CERTAIN EMPLOYEES AT DIRECTION OF FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER; 10/05/2018 – PPG: CO. HAS IDENTIFIED SOME ERRORS FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31; 01/05/2018 – Supplier Strategy Expert Paul Eichenberg’s Keynote at Michigan Manufacturers Association MFG Forum to Focus on Auto Electrifica; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Program Aims to Further Right-Size Employee Headcount and Production Capacity; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Will Have Six Mos From May 10 to File Form 10-Q With SEC; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Former Vice Pres and Controller Was Put on Administrative Leave as of April 25, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold JRVR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 28.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 28.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 5,130 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp stated it has 0% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Panagora Asset Inc holds 0.07% or 324,883 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.03% invested in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Shine Advisory Services Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 157 shares. Returns Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 8,566 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) owns 256 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank Tru reported 20 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0% or 23,589 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Lc reported 6,775 shares. Mariner Ltd Company invested in 4,895 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 2,601 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) for 22,911 shares. Everence Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Brinker Capital invested in 0.05% or 31,781 shares.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $7.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Safety Ins Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 5,800 shares to 9,505 shares, valued at $904,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Greenbrier Cos Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 27,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,900 shares, and cut its stake in Entegra Finl Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC).

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.80 million for 18.42 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.