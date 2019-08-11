As P & G (PG) Shares Rose, Excalibur Management Has Cut Its Holding by $420,160; Oracle (ORCL) Stock Rose While International Value Advisers Cut Its Holding by $155.95 Million

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in P & G (PG) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 4,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 32,581 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, down from 36,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in P & G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 61.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 2.94M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 1.85M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.18M, down from 4.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 7.79 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. APPEALS COURT REVIVES ORACLE’S ORCL.N BILLION-DOLLAR COPYRIGHT CLAIM AGAINST GOOGLE GOOGL.O; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 28/03/2018 – Google weighs appeal after court setback in Oracle feud; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and Tendril Named Leading Home Energy Management Software Providers by Navigant Research; 08/05/2018 – WorkForce Software Named Oracle’s Partner for Scheduling; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – Jade Global to Exhibit at COLLABORATE 18: Technology and Applications Forum for the Oracle Community in Las Vegas, Nevada USA; 27/03/2018 – The federal court said Google’s use of Oracle’s Java development platform to create the Android operating system was not protected under the fair-use provision of copyright law; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE: COURT OPINION MAKES CLEAR GOOGLE VIOLATED LAW; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video)

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Earnings: Positive Momentum Keeps Building – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $245.39 million activity. The insider PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21M shares worth $119.77 million. 9,000 shares valued at $891,000 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $2.97M were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $1.98M were sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schnieders Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 25,042 shares. Pggm stated it has 2.52 million shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Koshinski Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 15,899 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter stated it has 27,060 shares. Yacktman Asset Management Lp has 11.02 million shares for 14.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Markston Limited Company has 0.62% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 51,033 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Inc Adv invested in 30,405 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment reported 5,145 shares. 218,446 are owned by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Meristem Family Wealth Lc reported 0.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Inv Lc owns 149,709 shares. Arga Investment Mngmt LP reported 22,400 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Greenleaf accumulated 0.05% or 27,128 shares. Halsey Assoc Ct has 0.55% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 32,250 shares. Saratoga Research & Investment holds 3.79% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 532,786 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.72 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.