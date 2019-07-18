As P G & E Common (PCG) Stock Rose, Stonehill Capital Management Raised Stake by $101.82 Million; Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stake Maintained by Scout Investments Inc

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in P G & E Corp Common (PCG) by 1089% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 5.99M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.54M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.40M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.35. About 5.70M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Net $442M; 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/13/2018 10:16 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO: CALIFORNIA TO REACH 50% RENEWABLES EARLIER THAN 2030; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS; 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO – TERM LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 16, 2020, UNLESS EXTENDED; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 2,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 186,878 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.79M, up from 184,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $159.06. About 456,925 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.70 TO $8.00, EST. $7.80; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 22/03/2018 – Rockwell Automation Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Under PG&E New Bankruptcy Plan Shareholders Could Face Massive Dilution – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Divergence in PG&E bonds, equities reflects uncertainty, analysts say – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Napa County, Other California Cities Settle With PG&E Over Wildfires – Benzinga” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More Trouble Ahead For PG&E – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E says power line inspections revealed 10,000 problems – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Emerson Electric Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on May 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Rockwell’s joint venture partner Schlumberger to sell three businesses for $400M – Milwaukee Business Journal” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “US Stocks Little Moved as Earnings Roll In Tuesday – GuruFocus.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Tariffs Create New Headaches For Rockwell Automation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 31, 2019.