As P G & E Common (PCG) Valuation Declined, Stonehill Capital Management Lowered Position by $49.71 Million; Kcm Investment Advisors Increases Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO)

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 6.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 187,255 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.25M, up from 175,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.98. About 8.84 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog

Stonehill Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in P G & E Corp Common (PCG) by 34.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc sold 2.26 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 4.28 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $98.10M, down from 6.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.99% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 4.72 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 02:05 PM; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 12:43 PM; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 ON PANOCHE ENERGY CENTER; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 04:16 PM; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 02:39 PM

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.27 million for 2.70 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 2,346 shares. Mackenzie holds 97,592 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Abrams Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 25.00M shares. York Capital Mngmt Global Advsr Lc invested in 3.36% or 3.61 million shares. Steadfast Capital Management Lp stated it has 7.04 million shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 265 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 197,427 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Nomura has invested 0.04% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Cwm Ltd Liability has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 550 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt accumulated 94,060 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 0% or 44,388 shares in its portfolio. 12,535 are owned by Metropolitan Life Company New York. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

