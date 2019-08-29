As P G & E Common (PCG) Share Value Declined, Stonehill Capital Management Upped Position; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Keystone Financial Planning Lifted Its Holding by $1.83 Million

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in P G & E Corp Common (PCG) by 1089% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 5.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 6.54 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.40 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 4.71 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 13/04/2018 – PG&E RAISES DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – InsideSources: California Utility Company PG&E Faces Potentially Deadly Wildfire Liability; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Rev $4.06B; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Extreme Weather Driven By Climate Change Has Caused Unprecedented Wildfires, Creating a ‘New Normal’ for Californi; 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 26/05/2018 – California Faults PG&E Lines for Four Smaller October Fires; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by 50.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 34,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 102,673 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54M, up from 68,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $60.27. About 3.41 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 159,169 were accumulated by Affinity Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Company. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested 1.53% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Intact Investment Management has 144,100 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Roundview Cap Limited Liability Co holds 14,432 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.48% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kornitzer Capital Management Ks has 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 13,267 shares. Bancshares holds 0.08% or 119,061 shares. Strategic Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,204 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 26,750 shares. Moreover, Diamond Hill Capital has 0.2% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 674,804 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 233 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Ca invested in 931 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Meridian Counsel holds 0.42% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 13,260 shares. Fayez Sarofim And reported 5,222 shares. Cornercap Counsel stated it has 0.47% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $233,080 was made by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 149,494 were reported by Sei Invests Co. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp owns 1.30 million shares. 149,503 are held by Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Redwood Capital Management Ltd holds 14.09M shares or 17.18% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 100,893 shares. Pointstate Capital LP holds 0.33% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 943,900 shares. Eminence Cap Lp invested 1.52% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Comml Bank Of America De accumulated 3.76M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Caspian Cap Lp reported 64.21% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 77,765 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Numerixs Invest Technology holds 0.47% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 203,948 shares. Utah Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Howe & Rusling Incorporated holds 300 shares. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc has 3.39% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).