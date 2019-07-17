As Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Selz Capital Cut Stake by $1.45 Million; Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Boosted Its Zoetis (ZTS) Holding by $500,000

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 321,024 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.32M, up from 316,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $113.48. About 786,319 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Rev $1.37B; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) by 58.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 161,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 112,885 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 274,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Oxford Lane Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $453.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.67. About 596,678 shares traded or 8.34% up from the average. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) has declined 5.27% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Holding Ltd by 285,400 shares to 660,563 shares, valued at $26.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 270,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 770,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cla.

More notable recent Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ECC And OXLC: Some Thoughts On Volatility – Seeking Alpha” on December 25, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “OFS Credit: Undiscovered Closed-End Fund Offers Significant Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More Diversifiers For A 15%+ Interest Rate Sensitive Current Yield Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 13, 2013 – NASDAQ” published on March 11, 2013 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Schedules Fourth Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 2, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 0.47 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold OXLC shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 675,609 shares or 26.32% less from 916,922 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) invested in 0% or 1,283 shares. Bard has invested 0.32% in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC). Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 16,569 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 175,438 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Co holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC). Willingdon Wealth Management owns 200 shares. California-based Wells Fargo & Co Mn has invested 0% in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC). Barclays Public Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC). Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 1,250 shares. Raymond James Advisors has 11,156 shares. Asset Mgmt owns 15,858 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 3,736 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 28,550 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 11,621 shares.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 77,700 shares to 760,800 shares, valued at $37.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 27,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 271,780 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesley Taft And Associates Limited Liability has 23,955 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 2,340 shares. City Hldgs invested in 262 shares. State Street Corp has 0.16% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Barclays Public Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 637,269 shares. Shine Inv Advisory reported 1,153 shares. Dupont Cap Management accumulated 52,633 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated stated it has 22,000 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 86,892 shares. Country Club Trust Communications Na accumulated 0.03% or 2,255 shares. King Luther Cap Management invested in 1.92 million shares or 1.48% of the stock. British Columbia Management Corporation has invested 0.11% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Bbr Prtn accumulated 41,444 shares. Sarasin And Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 46,821 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.2% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 47,654 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $563,255 activity.

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marshall Waceâ€™s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Big Pharma Gets Bigger – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zoetis: High-Quality Compounder Growing 10% Per Year – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 234% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Elanco Animal Health And Bayer In Early Talks To Combine Animal Health Units – Forbes” with publication date: July 12, 2019.