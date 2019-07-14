As Oxford Industries (OXM) Stock Declined, Holder Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has Lowered Stake; Granite Investment Partners Holding in Ecolab (ECL) Has Decreased as Stock Rose

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) by 98.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 451,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,565 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $494,000, down from 457,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Oxford Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $69.63. About 178,401 shares traded. Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has declined 5.69% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical OXM News: 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees 1Q EPS $1.11-EPS $1.21; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.40-Adj EPS $4.60; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES – BOARD APPROVED A CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.34/SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 4 TO SHAREHOLDERS OF RECORD AS OF CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON APRIL 20; 08/05/2018 – OXFORD, Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide, Announces Participation in the B. Riley FBR Institutional Inve; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC OXM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.28 TO $4.48 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES 26% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees FY18 Sales $1.12B-$1.14B; 15/05/2018 – Southern Tide Launches Co-Branded Apparel Collection with OCEARCH; 21/03/2018 – Southern Tide Expands Brand’s Retail Footprint with Destination and Community in Mind; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries 4Q Adj EPS 93c

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 5,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,324 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.59M, down from 59,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.8. About 774,979 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc Class A by 29,512 shares to 65,982 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to report earnings on September, 11. They expect $1.86 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.83 per share. OXM’s profit will be $31.65 million for 9.36 P/E if the $1.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Oxford Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold OXM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 15.55 million shares or 0.95% less from 15.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Lc has invested 0.02% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. 8,526 are owned by Gotham Asset Limited Co. Commercial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) for 5,670 shares. Campbell & Inv Adviser Limited Co reported 3,904 shares. 184,716 are owned by Arrowstreet L P. Moreover, Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc has 0.14% invested in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) for 162,827 shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership invested in 5,311 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mason Street Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 5,445 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 2,765 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.02% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0% or 5,392 shares. Whittier Of Nevada has 0% invested in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) for 115 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 0% or 92,577 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) for 13,525 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42M for 35.43 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 100,234 shares to 774,838 shares, valued at $40.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biolife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 20,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA).

