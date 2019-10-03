As Oxford Inds (OXM) Stock Value Declined, A-R-T- Advisors Has Boosted Stake; Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Market Valuation Declined While Farallon Capital Management Decreased Holding by $7.50 Million

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oxford Inds Inc (OXM) by 282.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 23,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The hedge fund held 31,944 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.42M, up from 8,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oxford Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 29,840 shares traded. Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has declined 19.91% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical OXM News: 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC OXM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.28 TO $4.48 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 21/03/2018 – Southern Tide Expands Brand’s Retail Footprint with Destination and Community in Mind; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES 26% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.40-Adj EPS $4.60; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.41; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES – BOARD APPROVED A CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.34/SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 4 TO SHAREHOLDERS OF RECORD AS OF CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON APRIL 20; 22/05/2018 – Oxford Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD BOOSTS DIV TO $0.34/SHARE FROM $0.29; EST. $0.29; 08/05/2018 – OXFORD, Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide, Announces Participation in the B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.65% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.98M, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stemline Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $411.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 334,300 shares traded. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 11.24% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 16/03/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 93c; 05/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Start of Rolling BLA Submission for SL-401; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys 1.9% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 17/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Presentation of SL-801 and SL-701 Clinical Data at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Management Exits Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys 1.7% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 05/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS START OF ROLLING BLA FOR SL-401; 15/05/2018 – Venbio Select Advisor Buys 1.7% of Stemline Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Expands Board of Directors; Further Enhances Commercial Expertise with Appointment of Darren Cline

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 44,600 shares to 14,900 shares, valued at $665,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inspire Med Sys Inc by 23,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,539 shares, and cut its stake in Icf Intl Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI).

More notable recent Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “After-Hours Movers 09/11: (REVG) (CHGG) (BLKB) Higher; (TLRD) (CELP) (OXM) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on September 11, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “What to watch today: Futures little changed, China’s tariff exemptions, and GOP wins House race – CNBC” published on September 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Oxford Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2017 Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 28, 2018. More interesting news about Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “5 Stocks To Watch For September 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About Oxford Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:OXM) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold OXM shares while 56 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 16.24 million shares or 4.45% more from 15.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). 35,887 are held by Invesco Limited. Gp reported 12,518 shares stake. Whittier Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 115 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 4,220 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Tower (Trc) invested 0% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). The Germany-based Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Prudential Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 27,691 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.14% invested in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 58,590 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Us State Bank De has invested 0% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). 2,765 were accumulated by Riverhead Limited Liability. King Luther Management Corporation holds 29,448 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stemline’s Elzonris nabs increased reimbursement in U.S. for BPDCN; shares up 3% – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Will Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) Turn A Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Stemline In-Licenses Worldwide Rights to Novel Selective RET Inhibitor (SL-1001); Expands Oncology Pipeline – GlobeNewswire” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (STML) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.72, from 2.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold STML shares while 21 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 13.53% more from 27.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artal Grp owns 0.22% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 360,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership owns 1.50 million shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase Co has 0% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 11,004 shares. Raymond James And Associates owns 16,150 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Hong Kong-based Fosun International Limited has invested 0.21% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can has invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). 70,695 are owned by Bancshares Of America Corporation De. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% stake. Fmr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 737,698 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 55,600 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Geode Mgmt Lc owns 500,214 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 357,411 shares.

Analysts await Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.40 EPS, up 45.21% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.73 per share. After $-0.42 actual EPS reported by Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 9.09 million shares to 10.68 million shares, valued at $70.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Zealand Pharma A S.