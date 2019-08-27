As Oxford Inds (OXM) Stock Declined, Heartland Advisors Has Raised Holding; As Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stock Price Declined, Delphi Management Boosted Its Holding by $1.07 Million

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $47.45. About 887,639 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Oxford Inds Inc (OXM) by 18.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 10,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 64,570 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, up from 54,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oxford Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $67.5. About 1,259 shares traded. Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has declined 19.91% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical OXM News: 28/03/2018 – OXFORD BOARD AUTHORIZES 26% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC OXM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.40 TO $4.60 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC OXM.N FY SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES – BOARD APPROVED A CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.34/SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 4 TO SHAREHOLDERS OF RECORD AS OF CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON APRIL 20; 08/05/2018 – OXFORD, Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide, Announces Participation in the B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – Southern Tide Launches Co-Branded Apparel Collection with OCEARCH; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.15 TO $1.25, EST. $1.51; 21/03/2018 – Southern Tide Expands Brand’s Retail Footprint with Destination and Community in Mind; 08/05/2018 – OXFORD, Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide, Announces Participation in the B. Riley FBR Institutional Inve; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES 26% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dril (NYSE:DRQ) by 27,486 shares to 295,539 shares, valued at $13.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 34,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 512,996 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Oxford Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend NYSE:OXM – GlobeNewswire" on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "5 Stocks To Watch For June 13, 2019 – Benzinga" published on June 13, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: "China Trade War Fallout Puts Dark Clouds Over Luxury Goods – 24/7 Wall St." on August 05, 2019.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00M and $107.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everest Re (NYSE:RE) by 2,208 shares to 6,804 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 3,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,387 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del Com (NYSE:USB).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Top Stock Reports for Cisco, Medtronic & Novo Nordisk – Nasdaq" on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Could Easily Take On More Debt – Yahoo Finance" published on August 14, 2019

