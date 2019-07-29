As Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Stock Price Rose, Redmile Group Has Lowered by $3.84 Million Its Holding; Antero Resources (AR) Stock Declined While Warburg Pincus Decreased Its Position by $140.12 Million

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 226,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.49M, down from 2.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.69. About 40,416 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 16.84% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.41% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 22/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $112M-$115M; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss $10.3M; 22/05/2018 – OXFORD IMMUNOTEC ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF THE ACCUTIX™ BRAND; 21/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI ARRAYED FLUORESCENT IMMUNOASSAY FOR DETECTING ANTIBODIES TO BABESIA MICROTI IN HUMAN PLASMA SAMPLES; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Buys New 1% Position in Oxford Immunotec

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR) by 52.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 17.51M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16.09M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.11M, down from 33.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.04. About 7.41 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN

Analysts await Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 80.00% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Oxford Immunotec Global PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% EPS growth.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 433,600 shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $106.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 11.29M shares in the quarter, for a total of 19.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Replimune Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold OXFD shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.16 million shares or 1.65% more from 22.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability stated it has 80,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 218 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 324,191 are owned by Fil Ltd. Blackrock reported 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Goldman Sachs Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Redmile Gp Ltd Liability reported 2.00M shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) for 7,021 shares. Wells Fargo Comm Mn invested in 48,446 shares or 0% of the stock. Campbell & Co Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 21,686 shares. American Intll holds 0% or 16,485 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 165,512 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) for 50,844 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners has invested 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 5,408 shares. Penn Cap Mngmt Co holds 0.44% or 267,290 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $42,751 activity.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. 16.09M shares were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P., worth $99.30 million on Monday, June 10. The insider RADY PAUL M bought 7,200 shares worth $49,689. WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30M worth of stock. 1,000 shares valued at $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 43,593 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.02% or 336,210 shares. Warburg Pincus Limited Liability holds 4.96% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 16.09M shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 1.03 million shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Invesco Limited reported 523,679 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 166 shares in its portfolio. Hamilton Lane Advsrs Limited Liability holds 3.94% or 842,604 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 0.02% stake. Aperio Grp Limited Liability has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 0% or 541,192 shares. Vanguard owns 20.33 million shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Lc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 105,376 shares. 381,980 were reported by Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation. Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc reported 45,374 shares.