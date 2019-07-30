As Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Stock Price Rose, First Light Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Valuation Rose, Diversified Trust Co Boosted by $686,721 Its Position

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 12,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 174,358 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41M, up from 161,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $56.93. About 9.64M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 228,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.74M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.27 million, up from 2.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.74. About 70,255 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 16.84% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.41% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 06/03/2018 FDA APPROVES OXFORD IMMUNOTEC TESTS FOR BLOOD, PLASMA; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Buys New 1% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 21/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI ARRAYED FLUORESCENT IMMUNOASSAY FOR DETECTING ANTIBODIES TO BABESIA MICROTI IN HUMAN PLASMA SAMPLES; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss $10.3M; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI NUCLEIC ACID TEST FOR DETECTING B. MICROTI DNA IN HUMAN WHOLE BLOOD SAMPLES; 22/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 12,519 shares to 39,053 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 22,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,854 shares, and cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $769.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 51,490 shares to 914,307 shares, valued at $24.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 293,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,111 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).

