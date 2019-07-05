As Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Share Value Rose, Redmile Group Decreased Its Holding; Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding Increased by 1832 Asset Management Lp

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 268.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 387,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 531,110 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.79M, up from 144,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $155.59. About 3.61M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Grants Equity Awards Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO ADOPT ASC 606 & ASC 340-40; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft – sources (Reuters) -; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his social activism and is one of most outspoken business leaders promoting work and pay equality; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 226,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.49M, down from 2.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $362.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.63. About 96,744 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 16.84% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.41% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 21/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $112M-$115M; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 16/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 15/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Marlin Business Services, Oxford Immunotec Global, Teck Res; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVAL OF THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI AFIA AND NAT TESTS WAS GRANTED TO OXFORD IMMUNOTEC INC; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss $10.3M; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Buys New 1% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 21/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff Sold $768,100 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: CRM, NFLX, BA, UTX – Investorplace.com” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “5 Excellent Reasons To Buy Salesforce.com – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Ltd Liability holds 1.06 million shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Co (Wy) reported 5,510 shares. Somerset Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation, Minnesota-based fund reported 1,359 shares. Kwmg Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Accuvest Glob Advsrs has 0.37% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 4,369 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Com invested in 0.25% or 18,397 shares. Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Gam Holdg Ag owns 32,660 shares. 156,788 are held by Zweig. Secor Capital LP holds 21,305 shares. 1,300 were accumulated by Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc. Camarda Advisors Ltd Llc reported 148 shares. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.69% or 65,050 shares. Brown Capital Limited reported 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 4,000 are owned by Intact Invest.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 79,602 shares to 19,159 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 73,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,600 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 43 sales for $37.62 million activity. Tallapragada Srinivas sold $53,992 worth of stock or 362 shares. Shares for $724,717 were sold by Benioff Marc on Tuesday, January 8. On Wednesday, February 6 Hawkins Mark J sold $134,514 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 846 shares. $811,530 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 1. 6,331 shares valued at $917,946 were sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, January 8. 14,897 shares were sold by Allanson Joe, worth $2.31 million on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 80.00% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Oxford Immunotec Global PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “13 Stocks With Plenty Of Cash – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Oxford Immunotec Announces Board Approval of $100 Million Share Repurchase Program and Reaffirms Growth Expectations for Fourth Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Nevro (NVRO) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for June 3, 2019 : COUP, BOX, CAL, CSWC, APPS, GSM, ITI – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Quest Diagnostics Plans a Buyout to Widen TB Testing Suite – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold OXFD shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.16 million shares or 1.65% more from 22.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Com reported 91,197 shares. Eam Investors Ltd has invested 0.25% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 198,804 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.01% invested in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) for 15,470 shares. Granahan Investment Mgmt Inc Ma holds 0.77% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) or 832,164 shares. Moreover, Essex Inv Mgmt Limited Co has 0.43% invested in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) for 170,270 shares. Oppenheimer & Company holds 70,400 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 439,766 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 32,488 shares or 0% of the stock. Fil Ltd invested in 0.01% or 324,191 shares. 331,731 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. 177,045 were accumulated by Utd Service Automobile Association. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc holds 10,572 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation reported 51,400 shares.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $191,824 activity. $149,073 worth of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) shares were sold by Wrighton-Smith Peter.