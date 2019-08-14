As Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Share Price Declined, D-E Shaw & Company Upped Its Position by $920,499; Dine Brands Global (DIN) Valuation Declined While Friess Associates Has Increased Its Position

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 54,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The hedge fund held 208,367 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, up from 154,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $13.83. About 5,141 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 8.68% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 22/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss $10.3M; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 15/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Marlin Business Services, Oxford Immunotec Global, Teck Res; 22/05/2018 – OXFORD IMMUNOTEC ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF THE ACCUTIX™ BRAND; 06/03/2018 FDA APPROVES OXFORD IMMUNOTEC TESTS FOR BLOOD, PLASMA; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI NUCLEIC ACID TEST FOR DETECTING B. MICROTI DNA IN HUMAN WHOLE BLOOD SAMPLES; 16/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference May 23

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) by 8.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 3,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 45,443 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, up from 41,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $77.11. About 52,851 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 14/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.11; 07/03/2018 IHOP® Restaurants Unveils Limited Edition PancakeWear For Spring 2018; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Rev $188.2M; 12/03/2018 – Enhanced Applebee’s® To Go Experience Has Arrived to Save Mealtime; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands 1Q Profit Rises 9.5%; Backs 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Applebee’s® to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Two Neighborhood Drinks – the DOLLARITA™ and the New 2 DOLLAR DOS; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global IHOP’s Domestic System-Wide Comparable Same-Restaurant Sales Rose 1.0%; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.10; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL – GREGGORY KALVIN, CO’S INTERIM CFO, WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER ONCE SONG JOINS CO

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 30,104 shares to 634,373 shares, valued at $6.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rocky Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 18,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,511 shares, and cut its stake in The Lovesac Co..

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 190,976 shares to 19,038 shares, valued at $931,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (Call) (NYSE:VFC) by 23,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Abiomed Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ABMD).