As Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Market Value Rose, Endurant Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position by $6.10 Million; Wabash Natl (WNC) Shareholder Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Position as Stock Value Rose

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Wabash Natl Corp (WNC) by 69.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 55,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,414 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329,000, down from 79,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Wabash Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.45. About 82,354 shares traded. Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) has declined 28.92% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WNC News: 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl 1Q EPS 35c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wabash National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WNC); 19/04/2018 – Wabash National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl Sees FY EPS $2.01-EPS $2.13; 16/03/2018 – Wabash National May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – WABASH NATIONAL BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl Sees FY Adj EPS $1.94-Adj EPS $2.06; 01/05/2018 – WABASH NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 33C; 16/05/2018 – Wabash National May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – Wabash National Corporation Announces Earnings Release Date

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 77.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 358,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,593 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 461,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.45M market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.75. About 26,100 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 16.84% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.41% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 06/03/2018 FDA APPROVES OXFORD IMMUNOTEC TESTS FOR BLOOD, PLASMA; 21/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 16/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Buys New 1% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 22/05/2018 – OXFORD IMMUNOTEC ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF THE ACCUTIX™ BRAND; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVAL OF THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI AFIA AND NAT TESTS WAS GRANTED TO OXFORD IMMUNOTEC INC; 15/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Marlin Business Services, Oxford Immunotec Global, Teck Res; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss/Shr 40c

Pacific Ridge Cap Ptnrs reported 84,900 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Com owns 2,459 shares. Wilen Investment Management invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Metropolitan Life Insur Communications New York owns 0% invested in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) for 8,944 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 1,887 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 379,945 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 100 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Fmr Ltd Com owns 344 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership owns 14,772 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Petrus Trust Company Lta holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) for 28,845 shares. First Tru Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) for 291,392 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 23,150 shares stake.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (Call) by 15,900 shares to 19,900 shares, valued at $650,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 77,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR).

Analysts await Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 80.00% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Oxford Immunotec Global PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $252.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 32,315 shares to 50,333 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Krystal Biotech Inc by 48,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).